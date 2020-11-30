Aldersgate expansion, affordable housing: Here are the latest Charlotte development plans

Amid a citywide affordable housing shortage, developers filed plans this month to build hundreds of income-restricted and senior homes across Charlotte.

The proposals, released last week by the Charlotte Planning, Design and Development department, range from an expansion of retirement facility Aldersgate in east Charlotte to several projects along West Boulevard.

Here are some of the biggest projects planned. The Charlotte City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on each of the rezoning requests. The earliest a hearing could take place is at the council’s February zoning meeting, according to John Kinley, with the city’s planning department.

Aldersgate expansion

Retirement community Aldersgate filed a petition with the city to redevelop its 70-acre east Charlotte campus.

The expansion calls for up to 262 new senior homes, up to 380 residential units and a maximum of three group homes, according to the site plan.

The plan also includes up to 18,000 square feet of offices, which can include some medical offices; as much as 18,000 square feet of retail, restaurant or other types of commercial space; up to 12,600 square feet for a community center, institutional, civic and/or indoor recreational uses and up to 6,400 square feet for “youth enrichment” programming such as day care or after school facilities.

The proposed development site runs along Shamrock Drive near the intersection with Willard Farrow Drive.

West Boulevard housing

Two developers filed plans to build affordable and senior housing along West Boulevard as the city seeks to spur redevelopment in the area.

Georgia-based nonprofit The Paces Foundation proposes building up to 160 affordable homes for those 55 and older at the intersection of West Boulevard and West Tyvola Road. The request did not include details on what income levels the units would be priced for.

Near Barringer Elementary School, also off of West Boulevard, Nashville-based commercial real estate firm Elmington Capital Group seeks to build 230 residential units. All of those would be restricted to those earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income, which is $26,200 and $66,800 for a family of four in the Charlotte area, respectively.

The wave of projects coincides with the city’s expansion of its Corridors of Opportunity program to the West Boulevard area. The city has said the goal is to bring investment to neighborhoods that have long been neglected by the government and business leaders, but without displacing longtime residents.

Other projects

Developers are also looking to build income- or age-restricted homes along Sugar Creek Road and the Mallard Creek area.

Buvermo Investments, Inc. is planning a senior housing community with 150 units just off of Mallard Creek Road past Interstate 485. The Bethesda, Md.-based commercial real estate investment corporation also owns senior facilities in Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

NRP Properties, LLC filed a request to build as many as 200 affordable apartments along West Sugar Creek Road, just past the intersection with North Tryon Street. The units, in a building that could be up to four stories, would be affordable for those earning an average of 60% of the area median income.

Greenville, S.C.-based NHE submitted a proposal for 57 senior housing units near the intersection of Beatties Ford and Mt. Holly-Huntersville roads.