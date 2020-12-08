New apartments, offices coming to massive former industrial site near uptown

The developer behind Camp North End, a massive project that has brought old industrial buildings north of uptown back to life, is gearing up for a second phase.

New York-based owner ATCO Properties & Management expects to remove a portion of an existing building along Keswick Avenue and convert the remaining space into offices and retail, according to the firm and a permit filed with the city. Behind that, the developer is planning a new building with 202 apartments and a parking garage, the records show.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for ATCO said the firm is preparing to launch the project’s next phase, and is focusing on the adaptive re-use portion first. Adaptive re-use, a real estate trend that has become popular for old industrial facilities in Charlotte, is the process of taking an older building and refurbishing it for a new purpose.

ATCO has said Camp North End is one of the largest adaptive re-use projects in the country.

The spokeswoman said the company expects to release details about the project’s next phase in the coming weeks.

Today in Business newsletter An insider's eye on banking, finance, retail, commercial development, small business and energy/environment. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Camp North End once contained manufacturing operations that made everything from Ford Model Ts to missiles. But the 75-acre site that ATCO has revamped now houses organizations like Goodyear Arts, Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas, co-working company Hygge and Ally Bank, which opened an “innovation studio” there.

Retailers and food and beverage tenants have also opened on the site, including Leah & Louise, named one of the best new restaurants in the country by Esquire magazine, as well as Free Range Brewing and a number of outdoor food stalls.