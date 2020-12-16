Apartments sell for record as Centene HQ spurs north Charlotte real estate windfalls

A California investment company bought a luxury apartment building for $69.5 million, the brokerage firm announced Wednesday, setting a record as Centene’s expansion accelerates development in north Charlotte.

Long Beach-based RK Properties purchased the 280-unit NOVEL Research Park complex from Charlotte-based Crescent Communities, which helped developed the apartments last year.

It’s the most-expensive deal to close in the University area, according to Jesse McConnico, a market analyst with CoStar, a commercial real estate information and analytics provider.

Health insurance giant Centene’s planned East Coast headquarters is spurring investment in the area, Caylor Mark from JLL Capital Markets, which brokered the sale, said in a press release.

In July, St. Louis-based Centene announced it would build a $1 billion campus in the University area, a move that could create as many as 6,000 jobs. In exchange for as much as $450 million in incentives from the state, city and county, the firm promised to bring at least 3,237 jobs.

Construction was scheduled to start in August on the headquarters, which will sit on an 80-acre property along Governor Hunt Road near the intersection of David Taylor Drive.

Investors are also attracted to the job growth in University Research Park, which has over 75,000 employees and 23 Fortune 500 company offices, according to JLL.