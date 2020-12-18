A longtime NoDa business will be redeveloped after $17M sale to Charlotte developer

Charlotte developer Grubb Properties has purchased a longtime ice plant for $17 million in NoDa and plans to redevelop a swath along one of the neighborhood’s main streets using a federal tax break.

Grubb Properties closed on the sale Friday of the 10.5-acre property off of East 36th Street, Mecklenburg County property records show. The developer is planning to build 100,000- to 125,000-square-feet of offices, ground floor retail and around 300 apartments.

Construction on the apartments and parking deck will start in the first quarter of next year, while work on the four- to five story office building is scheduled to begin about about a year after that.

Grubb purchased the building from Herrin Brothers Coal and Ice Company and will start demolition at the end of the first quarter 2021. But Eric Applefield, director of development at Grubb, said the company wants to preserve some characteristics from the plant, including signage, brick and steel containers.

Grubb raised money for the project through the Opportunity Zone program, put in place through the 2017 tax cut passed by Congress. President Donald Trump’s administration has championed the initiative as a way to bring capital to neighborhoods that have for decades lacked private investment. But some residents in Charlotte’s opportunity zones worry the program could accelerate gentrification, which squeezes out longtime residents as new investment raises rents and property taxes in an area.

In Charlotte, there are 17 opportunity zones, including many western and northern portions of the city as well as several pockets to the east around the old Eastland mall site.

The opportunity zone that Grubb will be building in stops just past the Herrin site, near the heart of NoDa. Although NoDa has been experiencing a flood of investment for years now, the program helped make Grubb’s development possible, Grubb senior vice president Frank Tetel said.

Tetel said the project is more complicated and expensive because not all of the land on the site can be developed.

“NoDa already had plenty of momentum, but you know this property has not been developed despite all of that,” he said. “What we’ve been able to do is use the Opportunity Zone fund to make that investment that hadn’t happened yet until now.”