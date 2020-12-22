Development finally set for a Dilworth site that sat vacant for years

Charlotte City Council on Monday paved the way for a development that will bring retail as well as offices or homes to a long-vacant, high-profile site in Dilworth.

In a unanimous vote, council approved the project from Selwyn Property Group, Inc. for the 1-acre property at East Boulevard and Scott Avenue.

The site plan filed with the city calls for either up to 80,000 square feet of offices or a maximum of 170 residential units. There would also be up to 10,000 square feet of retail space, which could include eating, drinking and entertainment establishments or other non-residential uses.

Selwyn Property told the Observer this year that it was under contract for the site, which has long been owned by the Castanas family. It once housed the renowned Epicurean Restaurant, which closed in the 1990s and was demolished.

George Castanas, who heads the family company, was previously planning to develop a new Epicurean restaurant, stores and offices. But the plans were put on hold because the family couldn’t obtain financing, he has said.

A redevelopment of the long-vacant lot at East Boulevard and Scott Avenue is moving forward after city council approval Monday, the latest change for the neighborhood. Observer file photo

Since then, the property has housed Christmas tree farms, pumpkin patches and food trucks.

The project is part of a transformation underway in Dilworth, with several other developments moving forward nearby.

Summit Healthcare Group, a Winston-Salem developer, is planning a five-story office building with a Starbucks and parking across from the Epicurean project. And a California-based firm is redeveloping a ski shop into offices and retail a block down East Boulevard.