New firm from Hugh McColl, other corporate leaders to fund minority-owned businesses

A new investment firm headed by former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl and two other local business leaders said it bought one of Charlotte’s largest Black-owned companies to help boost economic mobility.

Bright Hope Capital LLC announced in a news release Monday it had acquired RJ Leeper Construction, a construction management and general contractor company and the ninth largest Black-owned business by revenue in Charlotte, according to a list maintained by the Charlotte Business Journal. RJ Leeper earned an estimated $4.58 million in revenue in 2019, according to CBJ’s data.

Current and former corporate executives McColl, Malcomb Coley and Lloyd Yates are the primary investors in Bright Hope, a majority Black-owned firm.

Bright Hope declined to release the cost of the deal.

McColl oversaw the merger that created the modern Bank of America and retired in 2001. Yates is a former Duke Energy leader and Coley is managing partner of EY Charlotte.

The new firm said it will acquire and operate minority-owned companies to try to grow Black and Hispanic-owned businesses in the Charlotte area and improve economic opportunity. Charlotte was ranked last of 50 large U.S. cities for upward mobility in a 2014 study from researchers at Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley.

Research has shown that Black-owned businesses are less likely to be approved for loans, and even if they are, they face higher interest rates. As a result, Coley said, it is often more difficult to produce the rate of earnings that investors may look for in a business.

“We know what the issues are when it comes to minority-owned businesses,” Coley said in an interview with the Observer. “The question is, who has the courage to provide the capital for a fair return for these businesses to scale?”

Future growth

Former Charlotte City Councilman Ron Leeper created RJ Leeper Construction in 1993 with McColl’s help after expressing his concern over the lack of Black-owned businesses in construction. McColl paid half of his salary while Leeper built the business.

“Most of the time we’re first generation businesses that don’t have the family ties or the big name recognition or the relationships with lenders,” Leeper said. “It creates this real divide that makes it really difficult for minority businesses to be able to grow.”

Leeper approached McColl several years ago about his desire to keep the company minority-owned. He said McColl came back with the idea for the fund as a solution.

Leeper will retire but serve as a consultant to the company. Charlotte at-large city council member James “Smuggie” Mitchell, who works for JE Dunn Construction, will become president of RJ Leeper. Mitchell said Leeper, whom he has known for over 30 years, has been a mentor and father figure.

RJ Leeper is a certified vendor in the city’s Charlotte Business INClusion program, which aims to hire small, women- or minority-owned businesses for city contracts. The construction company is working on several public projects, including the $114.5 million Charlotte Convention Center renovations and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport expansion.

Mitchell is chairman of the city council workforce and business development committee, and the funding for the convention center project was approved by council.

City ethics policy prohibits officials from using their position for personal gain.

Mitchell said the RJ Leeper vice president would handle any city projects, and that he will recuse himself from voting on anything involving the company.

RJ Leeper has completed over 150 commercial real estate projects that are worth more than $650 million in total, according to the release. The goal is to grow the firm, Mitchell said, and help other minority-owned businesses with it.

He pointed to a workforce development program RJ Leeper helped create, which hires those who have faced challenges to employment and pays them at least $15 an hour. Mitchell said the city council is looking to create a similar model for public projects.

More investments coming

McColl is one of the business titans that helped shape Charlotte’s growth. He said he’s been thinking about the idea of creating capital for Black and brown businesses for over 20 years, but he and Coley started discussing it about a year ago.

“We’re trying to help promote capitalism in the African American and Latin communities,” McColl said.

Bright Hope owns 75% of RJ Leeper following the deal, and Mitchell owns the other 25%. Bright Hope Capital expects to make between six and 12 deals by the end of the year, Coley said.

“We are creating jobs for those that have been left behind,” he said.