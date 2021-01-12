A $350 million proposed project could bring 2,000 jobs, hundreds of homes to Charlotte

A Charlotte developer announced plans Tuesday to bring thousands of jobs and hundreds of homes to a 300-acre site in north Charlotte. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

A Charlotte developer announced plans Tuesday for a $350 million redevelopment in north Charlotte, a move that could attract over 2,000 jobs and hundreds of homes to the area.

Childress Klein said in a news release that it is proposing building over 2 million square feet of industrial space for logistics, distribution and manufacturing, which the company anticipates will attract over 2,000 jobs. The plans also call for 700 multifamily units on the site near Concord Mills, but the company did not say yet whether it would build apartments or condominiums.

The 300-acre property, at the intersection of interstates 485 and 85, is made up of multiple parcels with a variety of owners.

The site is suited for regional distribution because it is one of the few in Charlotte of its size and has access to the interstate, Childress Klein said. The idea is to build a neighborhood where residents can work and live, as well as be near shops, restaurants and entertainment.

“The project will provide substantial new tax base, thousands of jobs, housing and mobility options for the area,” Landon Wyatt, a partner with Childress Klein, said in the release.

The commercial real estate firm filed a rezoning for the project this week, and expects its proposal to come before city council in the third quarter of this year at the earliest.

