Plaza Midwood businesses protest ‘disastrous’ redevelopment plans for Peculiar Rabbit

A developer’s plans to replace the building that housed a Plaza Midwood restaurant with housing and retail is facing resistance from nearby businesses.

Peculiar Rabbit closed a year ago, and the property is under contract with Sinacori Builders. Sinacori filed a rezoning in June for the property, which also houses Peculiar Rabbit owner Rob Nixon’s other businesses, to accommodate “transit-oriented development.”

Russ Sinacori, owner of Sinacori Builders, said the firm is planning ground-floor retail and residential uses, potentially condos or apartments.

But the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association, a group of neighborhood businesses, opposes the project. Clifton Castelloe, president of the association, said the developer has ignored its concerns. He is worried the lack of a site plan or more specifics for the project does not ensure that the character of the community is protected.

“All we are asking is to have a reasonable say in order to avoid what could be a disastrous circumstance for our business district,” he said. “We’re willing to come to the table and be a useful partner for the petitioner if they will no longer insist on only setting the table for themselves.”

Sinacori Builders is planning condos or apartments on the site of the Peculiar Rabbit restaurant, but the firm’s proposal was met with opposition from neighboring businesses. Alex Cason CharlotteFive







Sinacori said his attorney has had discussions with the community. He said it’s difficult to come up with an exact plan because of the economic uncertainty due to COVID-19.

The type of rezoning that the company is seeking under the city’s new transit-oriented development ordinance, which guides growth along transit lines, does not require a site plan.

Neighborhood identity

Scott McCannell, owner of the Snug Harbor music venue, is concerned about the potential for noise complaints from residents in the development about nearby entertainment venues like his.

“Over the years, Charlotte has lost too many independent music venues as a result of new development,” he said.

Several council members, including district representative Larken Egleston, indicated that they would have a hard time voting for the proposal.

Egleston said Plaza Midwood is not typically opposed to change, which means the fact that people are concerned is a “red flag.” He said if there is still the same discord in a month when the petition is up for a vote, he likely won’t approve the project.

As the city pushes for more mixed-use development, with retail, entertainment and housing in proximity to each other, Egleston said leaders need to find a solution to similar debates that will arise.

“I do think we’ve got to consider as we start building transit lines that are adjacent to established communities like this, that there’s going to be that rub,” he said.

Sinacori said future residents will be moving there because of its proximity to entertainment venues.

“The people that are living there will definitely understand that that is a hot spot for entertainment,” he said. “They’re not moving there because they know it’s very quiet.”

He said that he’s working with his architects to make sure the building blends in with the style of the neighborhood.

Council member Julie Eiselt said she would struggle to vote yes on the petition, and said Plaza Midwood has character that ought to be preserved.

“Charlotte struggles to find its identity,” she said. “I can tell you whats not going to be a noteworthy identity is apartments.”