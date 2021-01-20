BB&T office tower in uptown Charlotte sold for $115 million to a New York firm

The BB&T Center in uptown Charlotte sold to a New York-based company for $115 million, property records show. Courtesy of JLL Capital Markets

The BB&T Center in uptown Charlotte sold for $115 million to a New York company, Mecklenburg County property records show.

The sale included the 22-story office tower and the parking garage next door, according to a Tuesday release from JLL Capital Markets, which brokered the sale.

The center, which was built in 1977, was sold to an entity called BB&T Properties LLC, based in New York. JLL’s release declined to name the buyer.

Arden Group, the previous owner, made $10.5 million in renovations to the property prior to the sale. Truist, AIG, RingCentral and others lease space in the building.

It was not immediately clear whether any further changes are planned for the site.

Uptown towers have fetched high prices amid the city’s growth, though the pandemic has been a challenge for the office market.

Truist purchased its headquarters building, the former Hearst Tower, for $455.5 million last year. In 2019, Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties acquired Bank of America’s new tower off of Stonewall Street for $436 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.