Biscuit battle flares up in Charlotte area with another Biscuitville opening

The battle of the biscuits continues on Thursday, with Bojangles’ competitor Biscuitville Fresh Southern restaurant opening its second restaurant in the Charlotte area.

Biscuitville is at 3060 Derita Road near Concord Mills in Concord. Based in Greensboro with 62 stores in North Carolina and Virginia, Biscuitville, is known for its Southern-style, scratch-made buttermilk biscuits baked every 15 minutes, according to the company.

That’s similar to Bojangles, which opened its first Charlotte restaurant in 1977, making fresh biscuits every 20 minutes, according to the company. Bojangles has about 750 restaurants in 11 states.

The Biscuitville building resembles a barn with a tin roof, and features a large biscuit window inside so customers can see the biscuits being made.

Biscuitville will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for drive-thru only because dining rooms are closed due to the coronavirus crisis, according to the company. Among the opening day enticements, Biscuitville is giving away free breakfast for a year to 15 customers.

The fast-food chain also uses locally sources ingredients, including eggs from Pride of the Morning farm in Monroe, S&D Coffee and Tea in Concord, custom-milled flour from Henderson and ham cured in Wilkesboro, as well as serving Salisbury-based Cheerwine.

The store has hired more than 30 people and is still hiring.

Biscuitville was founded in 1966 and employs more than 1,800 people. The Concord store is the second Biscuitville in the region with the other in Indian Trail.

Biscuitville does not plan to open any other locations in the Charlotte market this year, according to the company.