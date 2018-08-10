Food Lion to open in a former Charlotte-area Harris Teeter store

A Food Lion grocery store will open in the space that was previously occupied by Harris Teeter’s 201central wine and beer store in Prosperity Village in Huntersville.
Food Lion will renovate the roughly 40,000 square-foot store, and it is expected to open in mid-2019, according to Emma Inman, a spokeswoman for the Salisbury-based grocer.
“When the store reopens as Food Lion, it will offer an expanded variety and assortment of products that are relevant to customers, such as more local, natural, organic and gluten-free items,” Inman said.
The store is the anchor tenant of the Eastfield Village Shopping Center. Before it was a 201central, the space was home to a Lowes Foods, which has been reducing its presence in the Charlotte region in recent years.
Harris Teeter bought the spot from Lowes in 2012.
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, is Charlotte’s No. 3 grocery chain, with 18.1 percent of the area’s market share, according to sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.
Food Lion has been working to maintain its popularity amid increasing grocery competition in the Charlotte region. The grocer’s parent company, Brussels-based Delhaize, merged with the Dutch grocery chain Ahold in 2016. That fall, the chain completed a $215 million project to redesign its 142 local supermarkets and lower prices on grocery staples such as meat and produce.
An opening date for the new Food Lion store was not immediately available.
It’s not unusual to see a grocery store open up in a spot previously occupied by another grocer that closed. That’s the case in Myrtle Beach, Florence, S.C., and Columbia, where Food Lion in May announced plans to buy four Bi-Lo locations that closed this spring.
Harris Teeter opened two 201central stores — in Huntersville and also Wesley Chapel in Union County — in 2012. They’ve were renovated to feature more than 3,100 varieties of wine and almost 700 varieties of craft beer. They sell kegs, brewing kits and beer, mix-and-match six-packs, and party accessories such as wine glasses and corkscrews, and a small selection of groceries.
Harris Teeter’s 201central store at 13108 Eastfield Road closed in February. The Wesley Chapel store remains open.
