Low-cost grocer to open latest Charlotte-area store in August

German grocer Lidl will open its latest Charlotte-area store Aug. 22 at 8 a.m. in Indian Trail.

The newly constructed store at 14600 E. Independence Blvd. is Lidl’s fifth in the Charlotte region. The grocer, known for its low prices and small store format, entered the Charlotte-area market last year with stores in Indian Land, S.C., Rock Hill and Gastonia.

Since entering the U.S. market last summer, Lidl looks to have taken at least some market share from established supermarkets in Charlotte’s crowded grocery-market industry, according to a recent report from Chain Store Guide. The grocer has stores planned in Huntersville, Mooresville and Concord, among other areas.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Lidl’s entrance into the U.S. market was highly anticipated, but a report this year indicated that the chain may be slowing the pace of its U.S. expansion. Klaus Gehrig, CEO of the Schwarz Group, which owns Lidl, told Manager Magazine that the company’s U.S. stores are too large and expensive to run.

Lidl stores are about 20,000 square feet, roughly half the size of a typical U.S. grocery store like Harris Teeter.

Lidl says about 90 percent of its groceries are its private label brands, labels made exclusively for a retailer that are typically more profitable for the company than national brands.





The new Indian Trail store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Like other Lidls, the Indian Trail store will have a bakery with breads and pastries, a large wine and beer section, a selection of organic and gluten-free options and a section of “Lidl surprises,” which includes a changing selection of items such as fitness gear, kitchen appliances and toys.

To celebrate the store’s grand opening day, Lidl will be giving away to the first 100 customers in line wooden coins that will be redeemable for gift cards ranging in value from $5 to $100, the chain said in a statement Monday. The store will be offering other giveaways and free samples to opening day customers as well.