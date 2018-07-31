Lyft unveils a new way for Charlotte customers to lock in consistent prices

Lyft has rolled out a subscription option in Charlotte that lets customers lock in consistent prices for their commonly traveled routes.
The popular ride-share company said in a statement Tuesday its “personal plan” allows users to pay a flat monthly fee, personalize their favorite trips, such as to home or work, and pay the same price for the ride every time. Through the plan, Lyft said, riders can “enjoy unlimited rides with no surprise charges.”
Ride-sharing prices, through Lyft or a competitor like Uber, can vary depending on the time of day, the traffic and the current demand. Lyft’s subscription plan is aimed at eliminating variations in prices for common routes.
The plan is available for a limited time, Lyft said.
The “personal plan” is the latest iteration of the company’s personalized subscription options. Its previous personalized ride-share option was called the “Commute Plan.” Uber launched a similar personalized plan in June that also lets customers lock in rates, according to recent reports.
“So many of our passengers have travel routes they take often — from morning commutes and gym rituals to favorite destinations,” said Lauren Pelletier, Lyft’s local market manager.
Lyft, a San Francisco-based company founded in 2012, allows users to request and pay for a ride via smartphone app, much like Uber. The two companies began operating in Charlotte in 2013 and over the years have gradually expanded to nearby cities, including Asheville, Hickory and Concord.
