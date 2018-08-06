Popular biscuit chain abruptly closes both Charlotte locations

After less than two years in operation in Charlotte, Durham-based Rise Biscuits Donuts has closed both of its local stores.
The company confirmed that the Ballantyne location, which opened in December 2016, closed in the spring, and the Steele Creek location, which opened in spring 2017, closed last month.
The Ballantyne location was a 1,400-square-foot space next to City BBQ in Ballantyne Town Center. The Steele Creek location was a 1,656-square-foot space in the RiverGate Shopping Center next to Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina.
Allison Shoaf, who owns the Ballantyne store, and Ankit Desai, who owns the Steele Creek location, both had planned to open additional Rise locations throughout Charlotte, Rise said in 2016.
It was not immediately clear why the two local restaurants closed their doors. The stores’ franchise owners could not be reached for comment.
Rise restaurants are open for breakfast and lunch, and along with donuts, serve biscuit sandwiches and coffees in a to-go format.
Founded in Durham in 2012, Rise Biscuits Donuts operates nine North Carolina locations, with a handful more in nearby states, according to its website.
