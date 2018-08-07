Longtime gift shop will relocate after 15 years on Woodlawn Road

The longtime local gift shop City Art Works has outgrown its spot across from Park Road Shopping Center and will be relocating in a few months.
In an email to customers this week, the shop said that “due to reasons that are beyond our control,” it is moving from its current 22,000-square-foot spot at 1630 E. Woodlawn Road, in the Park Towne Village.
City Art Works — which sells furniture, home decor, art and jewelry — hasn’t decided on a new location yet, according to co-owner Susan Sloan.
Sloan said that the hope is to find a spot that’s more retail-friendly and less service-oriented than Park Towne Village, which is home to a handful of chains, such as Jason’s Deli, Starbucks and Total Wine. The shopping complex also has its back to the road, an orientation that has long confused City Art Works customers.
“Even though Park Road Shopping Center has exploded and grown, I haven’t felt that same energy over here,” Sloan said.
Sloan’s business partner, Alan Goldstein, opened City Art Works 30 years ago in the spot now occupied by Edible Art on Selwyn Avenue. Goldstein moved the shop to Atlanta for about a decade, then he and Sloan relocated to the Woodlawn Road spot about 15 years ago.
The shop has generated a fierce following over the years, Sloan said, and this past year has been one of its best in sales.
City Art Works will remain open through the end of its lease in September. Ahead of the closure, the store is hosting a sale, offering items up to 40 percent off.
After the store closes its doors on Woodlawn Avenue, it will rent temporary space throughout Charlotte, including at Black Lion, before opening a permanent location early next year.
