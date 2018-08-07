You can soon enroll in TSA PreCheck outside the airport at a Charlotte Staples store

Starting Aug. 16, you can enroll in TSA PreCheck at the Staples store in south Charlotte.
The office supply retailer is opening 50 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across the U.S., according to a statement from IDEMIA, the exclusive provider of TSA Precheck. The Charlotte store is at 10850 Providence Road, near Interstate 485, and it’s the only North Carolina store to offer the service.
TSA says its PreCheck screening enables passengers to get through airport security lines in five minutes or less. Passengers with TSA PreCheck don’t have to take off their shoes, coat or belts, and can leave their laptops and liquids in their bags.
Enrolling costs $85 and is good for five years, TSA says. Passengers can apply for TSA PreCheck by filling out an application and undergoing a background check at a designated enrollment center.
Most TSA PreCheck enrollment spots are located in airports, including Charlotte Douglas. IDEMIA also operates enrollment centers in state motor vehicle offices and in H&R Block offices in several states, according to recent reports. Additionally, passengers can enroll at Penn Station in New York, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and at MBL and NFL stadiums nationwide.
Offering TSA PreCheck is also a way Staples can generate foot traffic in its stores.
Over the years, Staples, which was bought by private equity firm Sycamore Partners last year, has been grappling with declining sales as more customers shop online. As a result, the retailer has had to close dozens of stores nationwide, including the one in the Metropolitan shopping center in midtown Charlotte.
