SkillPop adds fifth location in a renovated textile mill near Charlotte

The popular Charlotte startup Skillpop is expanding into a renovated former textile mill in the Lake Norman area in September.
The Hurt Hub at Davidson College will be the fifth location for Skillpop, which offers classes on skills from blogging to watercolor painting to terrarium-making , all taught by local professionals.
Skillpop was started by Haley Bohon, originally a mechanical engineer, in September 2015. Local classes were in high demand, so the company soon started offering classes in Raleigh, then Greenville and later Nashville, Tenn., which it expanded into last fall.
Since its creation, Skillpop said it has held over 2,000 classes for over 20,000 students across its multi-state footprint.
The Hurt Hub is a 23,000 square-foot building that was built in 1902. It is owned and operated by Davidson College. The building includes classrooms, co-working space and an innovation lab.
Classes at the new downtown Davidson facility will be announced Aug. 28 via Skillpop’s newsletter. Those interested can subscribe at bit.ly/SkillPopLKN. Skillpop alerts subscribers of new classes every Tuesday morning.
“We’ve seen a growing demand for classes in the area, with students driving all the way down to Charlotte to learn with us,” Bohon said in a statement Monday. “Lake Norman is such a thriving, creative community and we can’t wait to get involved.”
