Macy’s to open discount store at SouthPark mall

Macy’s will open its first “Backstage” discount store in Charlotte this September in SouthPark mall.
The new Backstage will comprise 12,900 square feet of retail space inside the existing Macy’s in the mall, the department store chain said in a statement Wednesday.
Backstage sells women’s, men’s and kid’s apparel, as well as footwear, gifts and home decor that Macy’s says is 20 to 80 percent off traditional department store prices. Macy’s says the discount model benefits from a constantly changing assortment of on-trend merchandise.”
It’s similar to the type of assortment you’d find at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx or HomeGoods.
In an earnings call this spring, Macy’s CEO Jeffrey Gennette said the company is expanding its Backstage brand into “premium malls” (that includes SouthPark) as well as the West Coast for the first time. Gennette also said Backstage helps improve sales when the concept is added to Macy’s stores.
“When (shoppers) are experiencing both Backstage and the full price side in the store that has both, they are spending more and they are visiting more often,” Gennette said.
Macy’s said it’ll celebrate the Sept. 15 grand opening with giveaways for the first 200 customers in line at the SouthPark store.
“Macy’s Backstage in the SouthPark Mall store was designed to bring great deals and the fun of the hunt into our existing Charlotte area location. If you’re looking for a fashion update, a last-minute gift, or a special treat for yourself, your home, or your pet, we have you covered,” said Michelle Israel, Macy’s senior vice president of its Off Price division.
Macy’s opened its first Backstage stores in 2015 and now operates over 139 nationwide.
