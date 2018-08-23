Lidl to open newest Charlotte-area store in September

Lidl plans to open its newest Charlotte-area store Sept. 19 in Concord.
The grocery store at 8930 Christenbury Parkway, near Concord Mills, opens at 8 a.m. that day following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, Lidl said in a statement Thursday. This store is Lidl’s sixth in the Charlotte area.
Like other Lidls, the Concord store will have a bakery with breads and pastries, a large wine and beer section, a selection of organic and gluten-free foods and a section of “Lidl surprises,” which includes a changing selection of goods like apparel, toys and outdoor furniture.
The Concord store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
On the store’s opening day, the first 100 customers will receive a wooden coin redeemable for a gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each, Lidl said. The grocer said it will be giving away samples and offering other special deals throughout opening week.
Germany-based Lidl, known for its relatively low prices and small-store format, entered the Charlotte-area market last September with stores in Indian Land, S.C., Rock Hill and Gastonia. The grocer opened its Indian Trail store this week and has other area stores planned in Mooresville and on South Boulevard, among other locations.
A report this year indicated that the chain may be slowing the pace of its U.S. expansion. Klaus Gehrig, CEO of Lidl owner Schwarz Group, Manager Magazine that the company’s U.S. stores are too large and expensive to run.
