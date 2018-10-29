Longtime Charlotte furniture retailer to soon close in South End

A longtime Charlotte retailer in lower South End will soon close its doors.
The Furniture Connector will begin a going-out-of business sale Nov. 1 at its store at 129 Southside Dr., the company said in a statement Monday morning.
The store’s in a neighborhood near the light rail that’s changing rapidly.
The formerly industrial area, filled with old factories and warehouses, is also home to a brewery that recently opened called Brewers at 4001 Yancey in the renovated Bowers Fibers facility. Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen also opened in the same building. Other attractions in the area include Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Sugar Creek Brewing Company and Queen Park Social.
The Furniture Connector was started in 2000 by Rodney Hines, who launched his business by selling eclectic furniture out of a 10-by-20-foot storage unit on Highway 16. After a few years, Hines moved to a larger space on Brookshire Boulevard.
At its current 11,000-square-foot store on Southside Drive, Hines sells upholstery, accent furniture, lighting and décor, all at prices he has said are lower than traditional retailers.
It is unclear why Hines is closing Furniture Connector. Hines, who also owns High Cotton Home on South Boulevard, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Property records indicate that DC Property, LLC bought the Southside Drive property in late 2016 for $885,000. A representative from the company could not be reached, so it’s not clear what will take the furniture store’s place.
“It’s been a great ride, and our entire staff has had a wonderful time getting to know our local design communities and being part of so many families and their homes here,” Hines said in the statement.
