This Charlotte retailer has closed after about a year at SouthPark

After operating for a little over a year in SouthPark mall, the retailer Ivy Citizens has closed its store near Nieman Marcus.
In a statement Monday, the Charlotte company said it is expanding and “refocusing away from the mall.”
Ivy Citizens sells casual and work apparel for men and women. At its SouthPark store, the retailer also had a coffee bar, and featured exhibitions from regional and national artists.
The retailer said it’s been growing in other areas, including by launching a new website, and by adding its college gear at Auburn, Duke and Davidson. It’ll be selling gear at Georgetown, Miami University and Hampden-Sydney College, too. Additionally, Ivy Citizens said it will soon introduce several items, including athletic apparel for women and vests and jackets for men.
It’s unclear what will take the place of Ivy Citizens, a storefront that was formerly occupied by the fashion boutique BCBG Max Azria, which closed in 2017 as part of a company-wide shuttering of 120 stores nationwide.
A spokeswoman for Simon Property Group, which owns SouthPark and several other retail properties across the U.S., could not be reached for comment.
