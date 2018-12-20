What's In Store

What's In Store

New shops coming to popular south Charlotte development that’s being renovated

By Katherine Peralta

December 20, 2018 05:07 PM

Rendering of the Strawberry Hill development in south Charlotte at Providence and Sardis roads
Rendering of the Strawberry Hill development in south Charlotte at Providence and Sardis roads Courtesy of MPV Properties
Rendering of the Strawberry Hill development in south Charlotte at Providence and Sardis roads Courtesy of MPV Properties

The Strawberry Hill development that’s being renovated in south Charlotte will soon get four new retail tenants: Alexander Scott, a home interiors store; Deka Lash, an eyelash extension salon; restaurant Mezeh Mediterranean Grill and a spa called Spavia.

Strawberry Hill is the shopping complex at Providence and Sardis roads where a newly constructed Fresh Market store opened this fall, replacing an older location in the complex.

A number of other new tenants have been confirmed for Strawberry Hill, including a Superica restaurant, a pet store called Hollywood Feed, Dunkin’ Donuts and MOD Pizza, a Seattle artisan-style pizza chain.

Once renovation of Strawberry Hill is complete, the center will have approximately 17,000 square feet of new shop space, according to a statement from MPV Properties, which manages Strawberry Hill. Marsh Properties is the owner/developer of the center.

Opening dates for the new tenants were not immediately available. Here are some additional details about the shops:

Read Next

whats-in-store

With new Charlotte store, longtime gourmet grocer goes ‘back to its roots’

Alexander Scott’s longtime owner, David Newcombe is relocating the upscale home interiors store from Myers Park Shopping Center into a 1,838-square-foot space in Strawberry Hill.

Deka Lash, an eyelash extension salon, has signed a lease for 1,902-square-foot space. Drew Williams is the franchisee opening this location, which will be the first of several he plans to open in the Charlotte market, according to MPV.

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill will be in a 2,820-square-foot space at the shopping center. Mezeh is a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant that serves custom salad and rice bowls, pita pockets and wraps. This will be the chain’s first location in Charlotte, and management plans to open four to five more locations in the area, MPV said..

Spavia, a spa that offers massages and services like skin care and waxing, has signed a lease for 3,000-square-foot spot. Dana and Angie Dotson are the franchisees, and this will be the first of several the two will open in the Charlotte market.

Katherine Peralta

As the retail and sports business reporter for the Observer, Katie Peralta covers everything from grocery-store competition in Charlotte to tax breaks for pro sports teams. She is a Chicago native and graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

  Comments  

things to do