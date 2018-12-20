New shops coming to popular south Charlotte development that’s being renovated

The Strawberry Hill development that’s being renovated in south Charlotte will soon get four new retail tenants: Alexander Scott, a home interiors store; Deka Lash, an eyelash extension salon; restaurant Mezeh Mediterranean Grill and a spa called Spavia.
Strawberry Hill is the shopping complex at Providence and Sardis roads where a newly constructed Fresh Market store opened this fall, replacing an older location in the complex.
A number of other new tenants have been confirmed for Strawberry Hill, including a Superica restaurant, a pet store called Hollywood Feed, Dunkin’ Donuts and MOD Pizza, a Seattle artisan-style pizza chain.
Once renovation of Strawberry Hill is complete, the center will have approximately 17,000 square feet of new shop space, according to a statement from MPV Properties, which manages Strawberry Hill. Marsh Properties is the owner/developer of the center.
Opening dates for the new tenants were not immediately available. Here are some additional details about the shops:
▪ Alexander Scott’s longtime owner, David Newcombe is relocating the upscale home interiors store from Myers Park Shopping Center into a 1,838-square-foot space in Strawberry Hill.
▪ Deka Lash, an eyelash extension salon, has signed a lease for 1,902-square-foot space. Drew Williams is the franchisee opening this location, which will be the first of several he plans to open in the Charlotte market, according to MPV.
▪ Mezeh Mediterranean Grill will be in a 2,820-square-foot space at the shopping center. Mezeh is a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant that serves custom salad and rice bowls, pita pockets and wraps. This will be the chain’s first location in Charlotte, and management plans to open four to five more locations in the area, MPV said..
▪ Spavia, a spa that offers massages and services like skin care and waxing, has signed a lease for 3,000-square-foot spot. Dana and Angie Dotson are the franchisees, and this will be the first of several the two will open in the Charlotte market.
