Colorado chain to open first Charlotte restaurant in NoDa near the light rail

A health-food restaurant chain called Rush Bowls will open its first Charlotte restaurant in NoDa.
Rush Bowls will open this spring at 416 E. 36th St., according to a statement Thursday from the chain. The local restaurant is owned by a local couple, Ben and Karen Wilhelm, who plan two other Charlotte locations in the future.
Rush Bowls, founded in Colorado in 2004 by a former Wall Street executive, serves meals-on-the-go in the form of bowls made from fruit, then topped with granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients. It has 40 signature bowls on its menu, as well as smoothies made with fruit and vegetable bases, including acai, kale and avocado.
The fast casual chain operates about 12 restaurants, but has dozens of others planned for Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, and several other cities across the U.S., according to its website.
The building in which Rush Bowls is opening was bought by local developer Asana Partners for just over $1.9 million last year. The site at 36th Street and the Blue Line light rail extension, which includes the new Novel Noda building, also includes a new cocktail bar called Idlewild and a national fitness studio called Barre Code. A new Wooden Robot brewery will open on the site this year, too.
Asana owns about 45,000 square feet of retail space on the site. Last year, the firm bought a 20,000-square-foot warehouse next door that it’s now renovating.
“Charlotte is booming and is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., with young professionals and families looking for ways to stay healthy in today’s hectic and fast-paced lifestyles. We were drawn to Rush Bowls for its innovative, healthy and nutritious meals,” Ben Wilhelm said in the statement.
