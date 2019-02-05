Park Terrace fans will notice one big difference as renovated theater reopens soon

If you’ve driven through Park Road Shopping Center recently, you’ve probably noticed the chain link fencing and white pickup trucks as construction crews renovate the beloved Park Terrace movie theater that closed over a year ago.

The theater is undergoing a major interior facelift, and new owner AMC says it will open this spring. The theater, formerly owned by Regal Entertainment Group, had been known for showing independent and foreign films that aren’t featured at larger or traditional theaters.

Park Terrace customers won’t find that assortment of movies when the theater reopens — at least not yet, AMC says.

When AMC Park Terrace 6 reopens following a multimillion-dollar renovation, “the theatre will primarily showcase the most in-demand mainstream titles each week,” AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan said in an email.

"That said, we believe AMC plays more independent and foreign films than any national movie theatre circuit in the United States through our AMC Independent program, so it's certainly possible that independent movies will play at this location from time to time."





Renovation work is underway at the AMC-owned movie theater that open this spring at the old Park Terrace spot at Park Road Shopping Center.







The Park Terrace Stadium movie theater, a Park Road Shopping Center favorite for over half a century, closed its doors in late in December 2017. Longtime fans of the theater lamented its sudden closure and reached out to the Observer to share old stories about the neighborhood mainstay, from date nights to first jobs.

Park Terrace opened in 1964 and underwent a $2 million renovation in 1996 that included an expansion from three screens to six.

When Park Terrace closed, developer Edens, which bought the Park Road Shopping Center in 2011, had said it would work to maintain the integrity of the 21,000-square-foot facility at Park and Woodlawn roads. Noonan, the AMC spokesman, declined to share what kind of renovations AMC is doing at the theater.

He did, however, confirm that the iconic “Park Terrace” sign out front would remain.

Meanwhile, Edens has revamped the rest of Park Road Shopping Center over the last few years.

For instance, Edens has added several new tenants, including Cava and Shake Shack, and expanded the backlot area with tenants such as CorePower Yoga and Flour Shop.