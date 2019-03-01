New-to-town grocer looks to add a store in southeast Charlotte

It looks like the German grocer Lidl is planning to add a store on Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte.

Initial paperwork filed with the city indicates that Lidl will develop a store at 9318 Monroe Road, near McAlpine Creek Park. Property records indicate that Lidl bought the land for nearly $1.68 million in late 2015.

“It’s too to provide a timeline for our next stores in the Charlotte-area,” spokesman Will Harwood said in an email.

Germany-based Lidl is known for its relatively low prices and small-store format. The typical Lidl store is about 20,000 square feet, roughly half the size of a standard Harris Teeter.

According to a study from UNC-Chapel Hill last year, when Lidl enters a new market, other grocery stores respond by lowering prices to stay competitive. Lidl’s prices and store format are similar to those of Aldi.

Lidl entered the Charlotte-area market in September 2017 with stores in Indian Land, S.C., Rock Hill and Gastonia. The grocer opened stores in Indian Trail and Concord last summer, but doesn’t yet operate any stores in the city of Charlotte.

The grocer has other locations planned throughout the region, including on South Boulevard and in Mooresville.

A report last year suggested that the chain could be slowing the pace of its U.S. expansion. Klaus Gehrig, CEO of Lidl owner Schwarz Group, told Manager Magazine that the company’s U.S. stores are too large and expensive to run.