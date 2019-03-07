New Dilworth development will include gourmet butcher shop and other retailers

A retail development being built in Dilworth will include a gourmet butcher shop, a fitness studio and a taco restaurant.

The newly developed Park Square Small Shops will be home to New York Butcher Shoppe, Surge Fitness and Taco Mama. The new building faces the corner of Park Road and McDonald Avenue, and sits across the parking lot from an existing building that’s home to Tuesday Morning, Rusans and other retailers.

Dilworth’s gotten a handful of fresh retail/restaurant options in recent years. The new building that opened near Food Lion on Park Road includes Yoga One, Not Just Coffee and Inizio Pizza, for instance. Mere’s wine shop opened last year near Famous Toastery.

Exterior construction on Park Road Small Shops will wrap up this spring, and tenants are expected to begin opening their doors this summer, according to Shelly Johnson, a spokeswoman for MPV Properties, which manages the property. One last spot remains available at the site, which is owned by Marsh Properties.

▪ New York Butcher Shoppe: The 2,425-square-foot Dilworth store will be the retailer’s first North Carolina location. Founded in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., in 1999, the shop sells gourmet meats and cheese, wine, entrees, side dishes, salads and sandwiches. Its other locations are in Georgia, Florida and Alabama and South Carolina.

▪Surge Fitness: The gym will be in a 2,500-square-foot space on the end of the building.

▪ Taco Mama: This 2,520-square-foot restaurant will be the first Charlotte location for Taco Mama, a fast-casual Mexican chain that serves tacos, burritos, nachos and margaritas. The restaurant will have a “casual, funky, fun atmosphere,” MPV says, that includes roll-up garage doors leading out to an outdoor seating area.