High-end beauty shop coming to Park Road Shopping Center this fall

The upscale beauty retailer Bluemercury is opening its second Charlotte location in a few months at Park Road Shopping Center.
Edens, which bought the shopping center in 2011, said in a statement Friday that the shop will open next fall.
The store will occupy a portion (about 2,500 square feet) of the former Hallmark space, Edens spokeswoman Sara Beckstead said in an email.
Bluemercury offers luxury-branded beauty products and has a spa that offers treatments like facials, peels and waxing. The brand, which started in 1999, was bought by Macy’s in 2015. It carries high-end beauty brands such as Bobbi Brown, NARS and Kiehls.
The company operates more than 183 stores nationwide, according to the statement.
Bluemercury opened its first North Carolina store in 2017 in the Blakeney shopping center.
Park Road Shopping Center has seen a lot of change in recent months.
The Hallmark store closed this year, for instance. J.Crew Mercantile was turned into a J.Crew Factory outlet. The Park Terrace movie theater is being renovated and will reopen as an AMC Park Terrace 6 this spring.
