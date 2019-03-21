Reid’s Fine Foods plans to open another location in uptown Charlotte

Reid’s Fine Foods has signed a lease for a new location uptown.

The new Reid’s will be in a 2,613-square-foot space on the bottom floor of the Duke Energy Center at Stonewall and South Tryon streets, according to a statement from Childress-Klein, which handles leasing for the building.

The new Reid’s, which will be in the spot previously occupied by the Mediterranean restaurant Levant, will be slightly larger than its other uptown location that opened at Trade and Tryon streets last year.

The new store will have a butcher shop, deli, fresh foods section and wine bar. It will sell on-the-go meals, as well as dine-in options, according to the statement.

This will be Reid’s fourth location. The specialty grocer also has locations in SouthPark and Myers Park.

Upscale grocery stores like Reid’s have been thriving in Charlotte, especially in affluent and trendy areas like uptown and SouthPark.

The gourmet Italian grocery store Pasta & Provisions, which opened on Providence Road 26 years ago, opened a third location in the Wilmore neighborhood last year, for instance. After it opens its newest stores in Villa Heights and South End this spring and summer, Rhino Market will have opened four locations in five years. Common Market opened its third location in South End last year.

Reid’s opened in the 1920s in a building on Providence Road in 1928.

The brand moved into uptown in the 1990s and expanded its offerings of wine, fine foods and custom-cut meats. That uptown location, at what is now the 7th Street Public Market, closed in 2010. Reid’s also briefly operated a store in Fort Mill, S.C.





Tom Coker, managing partner for Reid’s, said the company is “incredibly grateful” to grow its brand in the community.

“Charlotte’s unprecedented growth allows us to continue to expand our operations here in Charlotte,” Coker said.



