A high-profile corner of Villa Heights will be redeveloped for retail and office use

A former electronics repair store on a high-profile corner in Villa Heights will be redeveloped and turned into 20,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and creative office space.

LPA Urban, a division of Lat Purser & Associates, bought the the two-story former Carphonics Sight & Sound building at 2501 The Plaza, at the corner of Duncan Avenue, in February. Property records indicate the firm paid $1.39 million for the property.

Renovations on the site will begin this year, according to a statement Monday from LPA Urban. The firm expects to deliver spaces to the new tenants early next year.

LPA Urban is also gathering input about the types of businesses the community would like to see in the development. James Craig with LPA Urban is overseeing the leasing of the property.

The renovated building will include new storefronts and an outdoor patio along The Plaza on its top floor. The building’s lower level will have grade-level storefronts facing the Villa Heights neighborhood, LPA Urban said.

Tenant spaces on the neighborhood side will have high ceilings, original brick columns and covered patios, the firm said. The spaces on The Plaza side will have unique façades, the firm said, and a few units will have skylights or pitched window openings.

The former Carphonics Sight & Sound building at 2501 The Plaza will be redeveloped to make way for retail, restaurant and creative office space. Courtesy of Lat Purser & Associates

A rezoning request filed in 2017 called for the property to house a brewery, the Observer reported. Petty Thieves Brewing Co. was considering the space, according to a community report from 2017, but the brewery ended up picking a spot on Graham Street in Charlotte’s North End.

The building’s rezoning allows for a number of uses, and a brewery is “absolutely” still a possibility, according to Mark Miller with LPA Urban.





“This is a great opportunity to breathe new life back into an iconic corner of The Plaza,” Miller said in the statement. “The location sits between two of Charlotte’s fastest growing urban neighborhoods in NoDa and Plaza Midwood.”

Also in Villa Heights, LPA Urban is behind the redevelopment of the old warehouse next to Cordelia Park that’ll house a coffee bar/bottle shop called The Hobbyist.