What's In Store
One of Charlotte’s biggest grocers is spending millions to remodel stores across NC
Charlotte’s grocery wars are heating up with grocers like Publix and Whole Foods shaking up the competition
Walmart is spending $87 million to remodel 18 stores throughout North Carolina, including several in the Charlotte region. The renovations will include new signage, new layouts and other aesthetic changes.
The local stores to be renovated are in east Charlotte, Albemarle, Hickory and Lincolnton, the Arkansas-based retail giant said in a statement Wednesday.
Additionally, Walmart said it will add perks and new technology to dozens of other stores throughout the region.
Some new features include grocery delivery at 31 N.C. stores, Walmart pickup towers (16-foot-tall vending machines that fulfill customers’ online orders) at 29 stores, high-speed unloading machines in the back rooms of 54 stores and automated floor scrubbers in 78 stores.
All of the new technology features Walmart is adding are intended to make the shopping experience easier as customers are increasingly buying goods online.
And renovating its local stores is a way Walmart could gain an edge in Charlotte’s increasingly competitive grocery-store market.
Walmart is the No. 2 grocer in the Charlotte region by market share, according to a recent story by sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide. It’s right behind Harris Teeter, and right above Food Lion.
Food Lion similarly spent millions to renovate its 142 stores across the Charlotte region a few years ago. The German grocer Aldi is spending $48 million to renovate 31 supermarkets across the region.
Walmart has included North Caroline and Charlotte-area stores in previous remodeling projects over the years, spokesman Phil Keene said. He would not say how Walmart selected the 18 N.C. stores to be renovated.
“You’ll see us upgrade stores that may not have been touched in a while in terms of branding and signage, fresh presentation and other key drivers of our customer’s shopping preferences,” Keene said in an email.
Here is the full list of the North Carolina stores that Walmart is remodeling:
781 Leonard Avenue, Albemarle
3141 Garden Road, Burlington
9101 Albemarle Road, Charlotte
1550 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
7701 S Raeford Road, Fayetteville
1051 E Broad Street, Fuquay Varina
250 Highlands Square Drive, Hendersonville
2525 US Highway 70 SE, Hickory
901 US Highway 401 S, Laurinburg
306 N Generals Boulevard, Lincolnton
261 Cooper Creek Drive, Mocksville
300 NC Highway 24, Morehead City
1725 New Hope Church Road, Raleigh
8000 Town Drive, Raleigh
1021 High Point Street, Randleman
2114 S Main Street, Wake Forest
200 Columbus Corners Drive, Whiteville
2500 Forest Hills Road W., Wilson
Comments