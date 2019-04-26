Beloved Dilworth gift shop Paper Skyscraper sold to local couple. Here’s what’s next

Paper Skyscraper at 330 East Blvd.

The popular Charlotte gift store Paper Skyscraper has been sold.

Founders and longtime owners Tim Hamilton and Ron Wootten have sold the Dilworth business to Charlotte couple Sybil and Bill Godwin for an undisclosed amount. The plan is to transition to new ownership “without disrupting the distinct culture of the shop,” the new owners said in a statement Friday.

Sybil Godwin owns Shain Gallery on Selwyn Avenue. In the statement, Bill Godwin indicated that he and his wife intend to keep the store as-is.

The Godwins could not immediately be reached for additional comment.

“It is everyone’s intention to maintain the integrity, feel and culture of the shop as the institution that it is,” Bill Godwin said in the statement.

Hamilton and Wootten will remain with the new owners as consultants during the transition. The two opened the store, which sells gifts, books and decor, 30 years ago on East Boulevard.

“Paper Skyscraper is very much our baby,” Wootten said. “We have become friends with Bill and Sybil and are confident that our shop is in great hands.”