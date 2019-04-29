Food Lion to soon open newest store near Charlotte in former Harris Teeter wine shop

Food Lion’s logo on one of its stores in Salisbury, where the grocery chain has its corporate offices. Food Lion opens its newest area store Wednesday in a building that was previously occupied by Harris Teeter’s 201central wine and beer store in Huntersville. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Food Lion opens its newest area store Wednesday in a building that was previously occupied by Harris Teeter’s 201central wine and beer store in Huntersville.

The roughly 40,000-square-foot grocery store at 13108 Eastfield Road in Prosperity Village opens at 8 a.m. following a short ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to a statement Monday from Salisbury-based Food Lion. The first 100 customers in line will get a reusable shopping bag and a gift card with a value of up to $200.

The new Food Lion will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

It will have features typical of a new Food Lion store, including a selection of “grab-n-go” meals, fresh-made sushi, an expanded selection of meat and poultry, and Food Lion to Go service, which allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up at the store.

Before the Prosperity Village store was a 201central, the space was home to a Lowes Foods, which has been gradually closing stores in the Charlotte area over the years. Harris Teeter bought the spot from Lowes in 2012.

The 201central store closed in February 2018. Harris Teeter operates one other 201central store in Wesley Chapel.

Food Lion is the No. 3 grocery chain in the Charlotte region by market share, according to a recent report from sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide. The Prosperity Village Food Lion store is the chain’s third in Huntersville. It is roughly a mile from a Harris Teeter and Publix down the street.

“We are very excited about the opening of this new store,” Food Lion store manager Chris Spears said.

