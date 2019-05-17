German grocer Lidl details plans for growth in the Charlotte area and the US

Take a Sneak peak at Charlotte-area Lidl location Lidl opened its first Charlotte-area store Sept. 21 in Indian Land Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lidl opened its first Charlotte-area store Sept. 21 in Indian Land

The German grocer Lidl is ramping up its pace of expansion on the East Coast, including with new stores around Charlotte. At the same time, Lidl also said Friday that it is closing two North Carolina stores.

The chain plans to open 25 stores in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia by spring 2020, Lidl said in a statement. That plan includes two local stores — one on Margaret Wallace Road in Matthews, and another on Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte, which will open this year, the Observer reported in April.

Elsewhere in the Carolinas, Lidl plans to open stores in Greensboro, Wilmington, Raleigh and Columbia this year.





As part of a move “to operate in the most convenient locations,” Lidl said, the company will close two stores in Rockingham and Kinston this summer.

Separate from Lidl’s expansion announcement Friday, it looks like Lidl is planning another Charlotte store near UNC Charlotte.

The company filed preliminary plans last week for a 25,000-square-foot store on a 2.85 acre site at West Mallard Creek Church Road and Berkeley Place Drive near a Trader Joe’s and Harris Teeter. Spokesman Will Harwood said the company is looking at the site but that it’s “too early to go into specifics.”

Crews have begun work on the 15,000-square-foot Monroe Road store, which will be Lidl’s first in Charlotte. The grocer, which had slowed the pace of its U.S. expansion last year, has also opened stores in Rock Hill, Indian Trail and Concord.

Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US, said the new stores announced this week are part of the next steps in the company’s U.S. expansion.





“We are committed to long-term growth in the United States and always strive to locate in the most convenient locations for our shoppers,” Fieber said.