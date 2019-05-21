Cotswold BBQ restaurant to close and relocate to south Charlotte

The Improper Pig at 4422 Colwick Road in Cotswold is relocating to Rea Farms in August.

The BBQ restaurant will close at 110 S. Sharon Amity Road in Cotswold July 1 and reopen late August at 9855 Sandy Rock Place, according to a statement Tuesday from Improper Pig owner Stomp Chomp & Roll, which owns several other restaurants including Flying Biscuit and the Pizza Peel.

Before the Improper Pig opened in Cotswold in 2014, its space was home for a decade to another restaurant, Mama Fu’s, which was also operated by Stomp Chomp & Roll. The Improper Pig opened a second location in Fort Mill in late 2017.

The new Improper Pig restaurant at Rea Farms will be a 3,535-square-foot spot with a mezzanine level with a private event space, the restaurant’s owner said.

The new Improper Pig will have an “updated menu” that includes steaks and seafood cooked on a wood-fired grill, as well as Improper Pig’s classic menu items. Its menu features Eastern N.C.-style barbecue with side items such as black-eyed-pea salad and seared ahi tuna over Asian slaw.

“Our initial transition from Mama Fu’s to The Improper Pig in 2014 along with the growth we’ve experienced since creating The Improper Pig brand plays a big role in our choosing to relocate to Rea Farms,” said Will Bigham, Stomp Chomp & Roll CEO and founder.