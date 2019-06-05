Custom T-shirt retailer to open in Park Road Shopping Center

Custom Ink interior. The online custom t-shirt retailer is opening its first North Carolina store at the Park Road Shopping Center.

The online custom t-shirt retailer Custom Ink is opening its first brick-and-mortar store in North Carolina in the Park Road Shopping Center.

The Charlotte store will be in a 1,067-square-foot space at 530 Brandywine Road, in the shopping center’s back lot area that also includes the Flour Shop, Midwood Smokehouse and CorePower Yoga. The store is holding a grand opening event June 29 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the retailer said in a statement.

Custom Ink calls itself the largest online retailer of custom t-shirts and other apparel. At its Charlotte location, customers can work with employees on design ideas, artwork and fonts for custom apparel and compare product styles and prices, Custom Ink said. The store also assists with creating custom t-shirts that people can sell to support a charity.

The retailer sells shirts from a number of name brands, including Under Armour, The North Face and Nike.

Appointments are recommended but not necessary, the company said. It operates other stores in New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Custom Ink joins a growing number of online retailers that are establishing a physical presence in Charlotte.

A few others include accessories retailer Johnny Fly in NoDa, Kate Hudson’s activewear line Fabletics in SouthPark mall, underwear retailer Tommy John in SouthPark and eyeglass seller Warby Parker, which has a store in Atherton Mill and recently announced plans to open in SouthPark, too.

Custom Ink CEO Michael Katz told the Washington Business Journal this spring that while customers are shopping more online, they still crave in-person interaction while shopping.

Bailey Adrian, director of licensing and partnership development for Custom Ink, said in an email that Edens, which owns Park Road Shopping Center, is a long-standing Custom Ink partner which has been “extremely supportive of our transition into physical retail.”

“As a family-friendly, community-driven shopping destination, the Park Road Shopping Center provides the type of environment we seek out for our customers,” Adrian said.