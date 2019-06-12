Makeup company opening its first store in the Carolinas at SouthPark mall

A handful of new stores will open soon at SouthPark mall. Courtesy of Simon Property Group

The cosmetics company Morphe is opening its first store in the Carolinas at SouthPark mall this summer.

Mall owner Simon Property Group announced Wednesday that Morphe will open its storefront in a 3,595-square-foot space near Sur La Table.

The cosmetics brand started in 2008 and targets a younger audience with low prices and by collaborating with social media influencers like YouTube makeup artist Jefree Star.

Simon said eyewear brand Warby Parker and men’s clothing company Untuckit are set to open this summer too at the Charlotte mall.

SouthPark mall was developed in 1970 and is one of three other commercial centers, including Concord Mills and Charlotte Premium Outlets, that Simon owns.