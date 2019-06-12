New Dunkin’ doughnut shop coming to south Charlotte neighborhood

Dunkin will open a new store on June 17 in south Charlotte. The store will have its grand opening on June 28 where it will have giveaways and samples. Contributed by Dunkin'

Dunkin’ — formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts — announced Wednesday it will be opening a south Charlotte location in Providence Park off of Sardis Road across from Nekter Juice Bar.

The Massachusetts-based doughnut company said it will open Monday and have its grand opening for the store on June 28. The grand opening will include giveaways and samples, according to a press release by the company.

Beginning at 5 a.m., the first 25 guests to show the company’s rewards app will get a $20 Dunkin’ gift card.

The new restaurant will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, according to the press release. It will offer free Wi-Fi and outdoor seating.

The franchisee for the new restaurant, Larry Wright of Charlotte Delites, LLC, operates 13 Dunkin’ restaurants in Charlotte. Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ operates more than 9,000 restaurants across the United States.