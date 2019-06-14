Starbucks and two more stores to open next to Whole Foods in uptown Charlotte

Signs in front of Novel Stonewall Station off of Stonewall Street say that a Starbucks, Fifth Third Bank and nail salon called Lemon Love will be opening in the space soon.

A Starbucks, Fifth Third Bank branch and nail salon Lemon Love will soon open in Novel Stonewall Station next to Whole Foods on Stonewall Street in uptown, according to the property’s retail broker.

Charles Thrift said no opening date has been announced for Starbucks and Fifth Third Bank but Lemon Love, an ecologically-conscious luxury nail salon, said it will open this fall.

Signs posted in the window of the storefront show say that Starbucks, Fifth Third Bank and Lemon Love are coming soon. But a spokesperson for the developer, Crescent Communities, said the company could not comment because no official announcement had been made.

This will be Lemon Love’s first location in Charlotte. Owner Tracy Martin is a licensed esthetician who operates a spa boutique called TRU Esthetics in South Charlotte.

Novel Stonewall Station opened to residents in February 2018 and is anchored by the uptown’s first full-sized grocery store, the 36,000-square-foot Whole Foods on Stonewall Street which opened last June.