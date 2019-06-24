What's In Store
One of Charlotte’s most popular grocers opens its newest store this week
Grocery wars are intense in Charlotte
Food Lion is opening its latest Charlotte-area store Wednesday in Monroe.
The newly constructed, 36,000-square-foot store is at 250 N. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., roughly 30 miles southeast of uptown Charlotte. This store replaces an older Food Lion about a mile away at 1678 W. Franklin St, in Monroe, which closes Tuesday, the Salisbury-based grocer said Monday.
The new Food Lion will have an array of popular features and sections, including a new “garden cooler” to keep fruits and vegetables fresher for longer, to-go meals, house-made sushi and an expanded beauty and wellness area, the grocer said in a statement.
The new store will also have a Food Lion To-Go service, which lets shoppers order groceries online and pick them up at a scheduled time in a designated spot in the parking lot.
“We wanted to offer (an) expanded product (selection) to customers,” spokesman Benny Smith said in an email. “It’s a growing area.”
The new store will operate daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.
The supermarket opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, the grocery chain said. The first 100 customers in line will receive a free reusable shopping bag and a gift card valued up to $200.
Food Lion is the No. 3 grocer in the Charlotte area by market share, according to Chain Store Guide, a sales-tracking firm. A few years ago, Food Lion spent millions to renovate its 142 stores across the Charlotte region. The grocer operates three other stores in Monroe.
Comments