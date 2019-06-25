Jason’s Deli to close one of its Charlotte restaurants after nearly two decades

Jason’s Deli will close restaurant near UNC Charlotte soon.

Jason’s Deli is closing its longtime location near UNC Charlotte at the end of the month.

Store manager Ashley Powell confirmed that the deli at 3509 David Cox Rd. will close June 30. Employees affected by the closure will be offered jobs at the Jason’s Deli at 8690 Concord Mills Blvd. in Concord, Powell said.

“We’ve enjoyed serving the Charlotte University community from this location over the past 18 years,” Powell said in an email to customers.

Jason’s Deli will open a new location early next year on Ikea Boulevard to replace the one closing on David Cox Road, Powell added.

Jason’s Deli serves fresh-made sandwiches and paninis, salads, soups and pastas. The restaurant chain operates six other stores in the Charlotte area, according to its website.

Charlotte has seen a number of restaurants close in recent months, from Rock Bottom to City Smoke to Hi-Tide Poke & Raw Bar. Industry experts say churn is natural in a rapidly growing market like Charlotte.