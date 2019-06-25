Popular Myers Park French bistro and sister restaurant close their doors suddenly

Aix En Provence, 545 Providence Road, has closed its doors.

The French restaurant Aix en Provence in Myers Park and its sister location, Le Cochon d’Or in Waxhaw, have suddenly closed their doors.

Citing a newsletter sent to customers, Charlotte Magazine first reported the closure of the two restaurants, which are owned by Bryan St. Clair and Patrick Garrivier. “Please keep our employees and their families in your thoughts as they transition to new employment,” the email read.

Neither St. Clair nor Garrivier could immediately be reached for comment.

Aix en Provence opened on Providence Road in early 2016 in the spot previously occupied by the restaurant Terra. In a 2016 Observer story, Garrivier described the restaurant’s menu as Provencal with Mediterranean influences, incorporating flavors from northern Italy, northern Spain and northern Africa.

It is unclear whether the closure of the two restaurants affects the opening of Aix, a rotisserie chicken stand owned by St. Clair and Garrivier. The 500 square-foot eatery is expected to open soon at Optimist Hall.