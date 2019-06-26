Get Carolina-style pork and Texas-style brisket at soon-to-open Charlotte restaurant

Charlotte restauranteur Jim Noble will open his fifth restaurant, Noble Smoke, next month after over two decades of research and planning.

The restaurant will officially open on July 25 at 2216 Freedom Drive. in Charlotte with a soft opening expected sometime after July 4. Noble’s new restaurant will feature “heartfelt Southern barbecue” and will be “an ode to his North Carolina upbringing” through its process of smoking meat — in a 1,800 square foot smokehouse using two traditional North Carolina masonry barbecue pits.

“My hope with Noble Smoke is to carry on the tradition of classic, wood-smoked Carolina barbecue and honor all of the barbecue legends who came before me,” Noble said.

Noble Smoke will serve both Carolina-style pork and Texas-style brisket alongside seasonal vegetables and Southern side dishes, according to a press release from Noble Food & Pursuits.

The restaurant will have a dining room and bar with seating for more than 200, an event space with capacity of 80 to 120 guests, a designated pick-up area for to-go meals, a biergarten with seating for another 200 guests and its own brewery space.

Different aspects of the restaurant will also honor his family that helped him love Southern food, and the masonry pits and steel smokers will be named after his different family members.