Matthews Township Hallmark closes, two Hallmark stores left in Charlotte

The Hallmark store at Matthews Township Shopping Center closed last week.

The Hallmark at Matthews Township Shopping Center closed last week.

According to Hallmark’s store locator, the only locations left in Charlotte are at Cotswold Village Shops on Sharon Amity Road and at Promenade on Province on Providence Road.

Property manager Echo Realty removed Hallmark from the list of Matthews Township Shopping Center tenants on its website.

Hallmark stores at Arboretum Shopping Center and Park Road Shopping Center have both closed in recent months.

The shuttering of the Matthews Township Shopping Center location is the latest closing for the greeting card and gift retailer as it has struggled to keep up with increased competition and the shift to online shopping.