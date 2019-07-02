Hawthorne’s moving into spot that was supposed to house Mark Wahlberg burger joint

The Village at Robinson Farm

Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar is moving into a space in a south Charlotte shopping center that was supposed to house Wahlburgers, a burger joint started by actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers.

Wahlburgers had announced plans in late 2017 to take over a 5,970-square-foot space formerly occupied by Lure Oyster Bar at the Village at Robinson Farm, just south of Ballantyne Commons Parkway. The franchisee decided not to move forward, according to a statement Tuesday from Charlotte-based Lat Purser & Associates.

Hawthorne’s will relocate into its new spot by late August, and will continue to operate in its current place at 8410 Rea Road until then, according to the local development firm. The new Hawthorne’s space is larger and will allow the pizza restaurant to double its seating capacity, accommodate larger parties and have a larger bar.

Hawthorne’s operates seven other locations in the Charlotte region, according to its website.

Meanwhile, Red Sake, a new Asian fusion restaurant, will take over the 3,558-square-foot space that Hawthorne’s is vacating.

The restaurant has a menu that includes authentic Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes. It is owned by Steve Li, Chunan Li and Yisa Yang, the group who also owns Wild East Pan-Asian Bistro on Carmel Road.

Red Sake is expected to open in early 2020.