Tea bar set to open in a historic Charlotte neighborhood this weekend

The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary opens Saturday at 2326 Arty Ave. in west Charlotte.

A tea bar is opening at the historic Camp Greene area in west Charlotte this weekend.

The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary will sell herbal teas along with other natural homeopathic products including oils and soy candles, according to a statement from the shop. The Pauline, called a place where customers can “unplug, relax and experience some serenity,” will also host instructional classes.

The tea bar is at 2326 Arty Ave., off Wilkinson Boulevard and down the street from Hygge Coworking West.

Camp Greene, the neighborhood around Wilkinson Boulevard and West Morehead Street, takes its name from the U.S. Army camp that opened in 1917 on the site. It is in the path of future growth, as uptown’s building boom spreads beyond the city center and developers look for areas they can build up.

The shop will host a grand opening Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will include herbal tea tastings, an instructional session on the medical benefits of herbal tea and oils and a talk from a guest artist, local photographer, Michael Maxwell.

“Our intention is to offer gracious hospitality, a peaceful presence and a restorative environment for folks willing to experience a relaxing respite and time of renewal,” said owner Sherry Waters, who named the shop after one of her grandmothers.

