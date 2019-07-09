Warehouse event to bring truckloads of discounted Le Creuset products to Charlotte

The French cookware maker Le Creuset, known for its brightly colored cast-iron products, has picked Charlotte for its next warehouse sale in September. The event features popular products discounted up to 70%.

The French cookware manufacturer Le Creuset has picked Charlotte for its next warehouse sale, a popular four-day event during which the retailer brings in five to six semi-trucks of its most popular products to a host city.

The “Factory-to-Table” pop-up event will be held Sept. 12-15 at the Park Expo & Conference Center near Bojangles’ Coliseum, the retailer said in a statement. The selling area will be roughly, 35,000 square feet, slightly smaller than the average size of an area grocery store.

Le Creuset, known for its bright colors, will be selling a large selection of products including cookware, cast-iron pans, Dutch ovens and wine accessories. The Charlotte sale will also include some of the brand’s best selling products, limited-edition products and rare colors and styles, according to Diane Foster, Le Creuset’s vice president of retail.

Items at the event will be 40-70% cheaper than Le Creuset products sold at retail, according to the company.

Le Creuset, which has a store at Charlotte Premium Outlets, has received several requests over the years to host its popular event in Charlotte, Foster said. In the past, the company has hosted the event in Charleston, Denver, Nashville and Los Angeles.

Foster pointed to Charlotte’s “booming foodie culture” and growing population as a reason Le Creuset selected the city.

“We have already got a strong following in the greater Charlotte area,” Foster said. “This is a great opportunity to expose a lot of (new) customers to the brand and reach a greater audience.”

Foster said the sale is expected to draw 3,000-3,500 people over its four days.

Tickets for the event went on sale Tuesday and can be purchase online. Registration is required and costs $10 for Sept. 13-15. Tickets to the VIP shopping session Sept. 12 are $30 and include first access to the products, cooking demonstrations, live music and a cash bar, Foster said. A portion of the event’s proceeds go to Meals on Wheels America.