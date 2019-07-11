Mexican street food — with a vegan twist — is coming soon to a town near Charlotte

The tacos al pastor from Lady Go-Go’s are a favorite with pineapple. Courtesy of Lady Go-Go's

Quick, picture your favorite Mexican street food dish. Chicken enchiladas, tacos al pastor, steak quesadillas perhaps? Anyone imagine a vegan dish?

If your mind conjured up a plant-based meal, it’s possible you may have stumbled upon the vegan Mexican street food food truck Lady Go-Go’s. The food truck has such a strong following that owner Yvette Gomez has decided to settle into a permanent location in Indian Trail this fall.

Lady Go-Go’s food truck has been a regular vendor at breweries throughout Charlotte, including Resident Culture and Birdsong Brewing. It also makes regular appearances at festivals, such as Charlotte Vegfest.

The food truck quickly gained a following among vegans and meat-eaters alike for its plant-based take on Mexican street food. Gomez uses meat substitutes such as jackfruit and soy to create vegan versions of meat-based Mexican foods like chorizo, tacos al pastor and chicken asada.

The vegan community has responded. “There didn’t used to be so many vegan options in Charlotte. I discovered Lady Go-Go’s a few years ago,” customer Bonnie Carter said. “They were in Monroe at the time, and [I] kept waiting for them to come to Charlotte.”

Aside from vegan bakery Cinnaholic, one of Indian Trail’s closest vegan dining options is Ma Ma Wok’s — all the way in Ballantyne. “Putting it in Indian Trail is also nice for people who live in that community who don’t readily have access to the vegan options we have in Charlotte,” Carter said.

The permanent restaurant will be located off Highway 74 at 3816 Sardis Church Road in Indian Trail. Gomez described the space as more of a take-out joint, but she said it will include a mix of indoor and outdoor seating.

It will be open every day except for Wednesday and feature the entire rotating food truck menu, including an assortment of nachos, quesadillas, burritos, tortas and enchiladas with plant-based protein.

Entrees will be complemented by a selection of vegan desserts, such as tres leches cake, vegansitos, flan and arroz con leche.

Expect a grand opening in mid-August.

This article originally appeared at CharlotteFive.com.