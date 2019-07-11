Looking for new favorite shops in Montford Park? Here’s what’s coming.

What’s the future of SouthPark? Edward McMahon helped lead an Urban Land Institute study of SouthPark and how the area should best grow and deal with problems such as congestion. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Edward McMahon helped lead an Urban Land Institute study of SouthPark and how the area should best grow and deal with problems such as congestion.

Three new shops are set to open at NOVEL Montford Park, a 1,700-unit apartment community located near Park Road Shopping Center.

Waterbean coffee, F45 Training and Vintage Nail Bar will open in late 2019 or early 2020, according to real estate development company Crescent Communities.

All three have other Charlotte locations. The NOVEL Montford Park spot will be Waterbean Coffee’s fourth in Charlotte, with shops already in Huntersville, Cornelius and on Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte. In addition to coffee-based drinks, the shop offers small plates and a limited selection of beer and wine.

F45 Training offers 45-minute high intensity workouts. It has gyms in 39 states and is opening its fourth location in the Charlotte area. Its other local spots are in Cornelius, Midtown and Plaza Midwood.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vintage Nail Bar’s NOVEL Montford Park spot is the Charlotte-based company’s second location. Its first is in the Terraces at SouthPark.

Crescent Communities has announced three new shops planned for its NOVEL Montford Park location. Courtesy of Crescent Communities

“These new retailers will be a welcome addition not only to our residents, but to the broader Montford Park Neighborhood, which continues to transform into one of Charlotte’s most walkable areas,” Crescent Communities’ Michael Tubridy said in a statement.

NOVEL Montford Park is less than a mile from Park Road Shopping Center.

The three new shops will occupy 6,000 square feet of the available 15,000 square feet of retail space in the development. NOVEL Montford Park’s first residents moved in to the apartments in April, according to Crescent Communities.