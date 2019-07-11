What's In Store
Shake Shack and other food and beer options are coming to CLT airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport travelers should see many more food and drink options soon — including Shake Shack and Wicked Weed brewery.
Those places are among at least nine new shops and restaurants that will be opening by late fall in the airport’s east terminal expansion, at the intersection of Concourses D and E, airport spokeswoman Erika Helm told the Observer in an email.
The airport Shake Shack location would be the company’s third spot in Charlotte. A fourth Shake Shack is set to open in South End in mid 2020.
The other shops opening are Wicked Weed, Bojangles’, Potbelly, Auntie Anne’s, Charlotte Supply Company, iStore, Minute Suites and The Body Shop.
Asheville’s Wicked Weed brewery was acquired by Anheuser-Busch in May 2017. The airport location will be its first outpost in Charlotte.
Bojangles’, Auntie Anne’s, Minute Suites and The Body Shop will all be opening their second stores at the airport..
