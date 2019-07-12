There’s a vegan-friendly restaurant coming to South End where Phat Burrito used to be

Time lapse of the South End area South End is a rapidly developing neighborhood. Here are places around South End that have changed over the years. Some changes include buildings being repurposed instead of torn down. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South End is a rapidly developing neighborhood. Here are places around South End that have changed over the years. Some changes include buildings being repurposed instead of torn down.

A new fast-casual, vegan-friendly eatery is coming to South End this summer, complete with a designated spot inside for guests to drop their yoga mats.

Flower Child is opening its first North Carolina restaurant at 1537 Camden Road, just a block away from Wooden Robot and Price’s Chicken Coop.

The restaurant, first opened in Tucson, Ariz., in 1998, has locations in seven states and D.C.

The restaurant caters to different dietary needs, including vegan, vegetarian, Paleo and gluten-free diets, according to Flower Child. The restaurant tries to avoid food waste by offering a rotating daily menu of fresh juice, made with the same fruit and veggies offered on its food menu.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Flower Child offers salads, plates, bowls and wraps, along with a health kids menu. The restaurant will also serve organic wine, local beer and kombucha, and cold brew coffee, and have a fireplace and patio space.

This avacado hummus is one of the food offerings at Flower Child, set to open in South End this summer. Courtesy of Flower Child

Its building in Charlotte dates to 1921, the company said, and was previously home to The Charlotte Post and New Big Village Diner.

The spot once hosted longtime Charlotte favorite Phat Burrito, which closed in 2017.

Want to work there?

Flower Child is hiring for all positions.The restaurant will host a job fair through Saturday and Monday through next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1537 Camden Road.